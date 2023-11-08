Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $169.01. 714,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

