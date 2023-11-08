Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $1,011,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,206. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.