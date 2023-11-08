Barclays PLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,794. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

