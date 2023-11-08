Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

BSET opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

