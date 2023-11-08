Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.97 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $49.97 million and $1.62 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,878,788 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

