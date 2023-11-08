B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $566-586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.74 million.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,209. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

