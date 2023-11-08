Bio-Techne Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Bio-Techne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

