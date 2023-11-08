BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $188.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

