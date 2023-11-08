Bitcoiva Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.70 or 0.00024266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $544,295.07 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00686185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.47336382 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $649,806.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.