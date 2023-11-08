BitShares Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $686,876.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001838 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

