Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 390,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

