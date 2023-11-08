Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

