Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.09. The company had a trading volume of 375,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $395.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

