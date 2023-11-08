Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $152,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

PM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 923,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

