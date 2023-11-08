Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth $63,030,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after buying an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
RTO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rentokil Initial Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
