Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,030,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,698,000 after buying an additional 319,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 958,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,106. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

