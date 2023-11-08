Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 116 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $446.15. 201,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

