Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. 628,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

