Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,647,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,356. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

