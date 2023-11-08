bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.
bluebird bio Stock Down 2.0 %
BLUE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 822,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
