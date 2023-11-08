bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

bluebird bio Stock Down 2.0 %

BLUE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 822,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

