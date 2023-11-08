BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.37 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. BNB has a total market cap of $37.37 billion and approximately $367.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $246.34 or 0.00693091 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,702,376 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,702,489.2458652. The last known price of BNB is 245.38478361 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1746 active market(s) with $519,162,432.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

