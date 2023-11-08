BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.37 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. BNB has a total market cap of $37.37 billion and approximately $367.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $246.34 or 0.00693091 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,702,376 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,702,489.2458652. The last known price of BNB is 245.38478361 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1746 active market(s) with $519,162,432.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
