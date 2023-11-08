Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 29th

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

