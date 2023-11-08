BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.95. BTCS shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 57,129 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

