Burford Capital Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.74. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 478 ($5.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.13). The company has a current ratio of 32.62, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,350 ($16.66) to GBX 1,600 ($19.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

