C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Announces Dividend of €0.02

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CCR opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,327.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 26,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £34,624.61 ($42,741.16). Insiders acquired a total of 62,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

