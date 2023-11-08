Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,337 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

American Express stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.56. 643,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

