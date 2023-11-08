Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $69,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

EQIX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $759.58. 96,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $742.21 and a 200-day moving average of $753.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.91 and a 1 year high of $821.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,153 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

