Candriam S.C.A. Sells 15,808 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $71,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 40.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 373,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. 246,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

