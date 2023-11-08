Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,848 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $66,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.10 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

