Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Capital Properties Price Performance

CPTP stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Capital Properties has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

