Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. Caribbean Utilities has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.
About Caribbean Utilities
