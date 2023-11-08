Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. Caribbean Utilities has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

