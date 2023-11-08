Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Raises Dividend to GBX 27 Per Share

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Catalyst Media Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Catalyst Media Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CMX stock opened at GBX 161 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Catalyst Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 175 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a P/E ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

About Catalyst Media Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Catalyst Media Group plc engages in the provision of business administrative services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.