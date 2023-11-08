Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Raises Dividend to GBX 27 Per Share

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Catalyst Media Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Catalyst Media Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of CMX stock opened at GBX 161 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Catalyst Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 175 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a P/E ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 0.36.
About Catalyst Media Group
