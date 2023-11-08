Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 572,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

