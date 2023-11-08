CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

