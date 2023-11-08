Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.41. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 119,861 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

