Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.41. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 119,861 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

