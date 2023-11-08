Central Securities Co. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of CET opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

About Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

