Centurion Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27,430.74 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $27,430.74 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00035225 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

