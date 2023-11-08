Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.75 million.

CERT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 797,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

