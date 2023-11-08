Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.76. 2,724,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $266.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

