Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,920,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 241,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chevron Price Performance
NYSE:CVX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.84. 3,067,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,399. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.47.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
