Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.03 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.