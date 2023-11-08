CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CI Financial Price Performance

TSE:CIX traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.64. The company had a trading volume of 218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.09. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of C$776.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.4015152 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CI Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CI Financial news, Director David P. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

