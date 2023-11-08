CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.73. CKX Lands shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 896 shares.

CKX Lands Trading Up 1.8 %

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 9,278.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.95% of CKX Lands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

