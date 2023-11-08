Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $95,013,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

Datadog stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. 1,728,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.