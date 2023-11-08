Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NFLX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $434.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,496. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.22 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average is $402.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

