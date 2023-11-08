Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Compass updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Stock Performance

COMP opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $147,328.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,164 shares of company stock worth $528,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

