Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.16.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,258,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

