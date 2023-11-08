Cosner Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 60,466 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

IWY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

