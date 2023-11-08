Cosner Financial Group LLC Invests $7.40 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG remained flat at $56.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

